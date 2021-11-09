Men who died in Old Shelby Road wreck identified

Two men died in a wreck on Old Shelby Road Monday afternoon.

Phillip Patrick Hudson, 30, of Hickory was driving a 2004 Lincoln Town Car south on Old Shelby Road, ran off the road to the right, crossed back over the highway and then ran off the road to the left colliding with a tree, according to a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Hudson and a passenger, Alexander Ezekiel Woznick, 31, of Hickory, both died on the scene. Hudson was not wearing a seatbelt, according to investigators.

David Richie lives nearby and heard the crash. He got into his own car and rushed down to the wreck to see what he could do to help. Police hadn’t arrived yet. “They (Hudson and Woznick) weren’t moving,” he said.

He told neighbor Nancy Brittain to call 911.

Brittain witnessed the wreck, too. “I saw the car come down the road and he looked like he was going to lose it, but then he went off the road,” she said.

“I just jumped up as quick as I could and called 911,” she said.

Long View Fire Department and Catawba County EMS responded to the scene along with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

