Memorial ride to be held for 5-year-old who died two days before Christmas

Little G’s parents said he enjoyed motorcycles, big trucks and anything else that could go fast and had a motor. Phares said she used to have a big truck that Little G adored, and Lindley used to ride motorcycles. “I used to put him on the front of my motorcycle and hold on to him,” Lindley said. “Even when he was a baby, when he heard the motorcycles fire up, he’d start laughing and jumping.”

Little G’s love for motorcycles is the inspiration for a memorial ride being held in his honor on Sunday. The memorial ride will start at the Galaxy Foods in Stony Point at 11 a.m. and travel along U.S. 64 to TrueVine Worship Center in Statesville. A celebration of life will be held at TrueVine Worship Center, where Little G’s father goes to church.

Little G’s parents both said he was a sweet, social kid who loved his family and making friends. “Any time he would see a flower, he would pick it for me. Now, his sister has started doing that,” Phares said. “He really loved his sister.”