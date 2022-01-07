Memorial ride to be held for 5-year-old who died two days before Christmas

It was two days before Christmas when 5-year-old Gabriel Montana Lindley Jr., also known as Little G, died when his appendix ruptured. A memorial ride for Little G will be held Sunday morning, starting in the Stony Point community in Alexander County.
His mom Natosha Phares cried as she recounted the days leading up to his death. She said the child started feeling ill the week before Christmas. She said he had told her his stomach hurt, but she assumed it was a stomach bug. Little G came home sick from school a few weeks before.
After a night of little sleep and episodes of vomiting for Little G, Phares decided she would take him to the doctor. “He was literally talking to me 30 minutes earlier,” she said. When she returned to Little G he was unresponsive. “I had to do CPR on my baby while I was on the phone with dispatch,” she said while choking back tears.
Little G’s parents found that Little G had a blockage in his intestines near his appendix. Phares said the blockage eventually caused his appendix to rupture. Little G’s parents said they are still in shock that their child is gone.
“I’ve been saying that God gave us Jesus for Christmas, and I turned around and gave him my son for Christmas,” Little G’s father, Gabriel Montana Lindley, of Hickory said.
Little G’s parents said he enjoyed motorcycles, big trucks and anything else that could go fast and had a motor. Phares said she used to have a big truck that Little G adored, and Lindley used to ride motorcycles. “I used to put him on the front of my motorcycle and hold on to him,” Lindley said. “Even when he was a baby, when he heard the motorcycles fire up, he’d start laughing and jumping.”
Little G’s love for motorcycles is the inspiration for a memorial ride being held in his honor on Sunday. The memorial ride will start at the Galaxy Foods in Stony Point at 11 a.m. and travel along U.S. 64 to TrueVine Worship Center in Statesville. A celebration of life will be held at TrueVine Worship Center, where Little G’s father goes to church.
Little G’s parents both said he was a sweet, social kid who loved his family and making friends. “Any time he would see a flower, he would pick it for me. Now, his sister has started doing that,” Phares said. “He really loved his sister.”
Another way that Little G is being honored is through his father’s barbershop. The shop, formerly known as The Barbershop, is now called Little G’s Barbershop. The barbershop is located at 3463 Springs Road NE in Hickory. Lindley said that Little G always said that the shop was his. Lindley said his son loved to come in and help out around the shop. “That’s all he wanted to do was ride motorcycles and cut hair like his daddy,” Lindley said.
Lindley said five days before Little G died, the child decided to cut off his long hair. After the haircut, Little G gave his hair to his father. Lindley said he keeps the locks of his son’s hair at the barbershop.
Lindley said he hopes to start a support group for fathers whose children have died. He plans to call it “Shop Talk for Dads.” The group would meet at the barbershop. Lindley also wants to create a memorial wall at the shop where dads can hang photos of their children. He said it would be a place where they don’t have to act tough and can grieve. His inspiration for the group came from all of the support and messages he has been receiving from other fathers in the Hickory area who have also gone through the heartbreak of losing a child.
