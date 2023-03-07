A memorial ride in honor of 18-year-old Elijah Moore will take place on March 11 starting at the Wizard Saloon in Hickory. The ride will begin at noon.

Elijah would have turned 19 on March 12. At midnight, family and friends will release lit lanterns into the night sky to celebrate his birthday.

Elijah died on Jan. 12 at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. Elijah died from injuries sustained from a work-related injury the previous day, his mother Heather Seagle said.

Elijah’s grandmother Julie Moore said at least 30 people came to the hospital to see Elijah.

Seagle and Julie Moore both said Elijah was a kind young man who loved to make people laugh.

Seagle said donations collected at the memorial ride will go toward helping students from East Burke and Fred T. Foard high schools learn to play music. Seagle said Elijah loved music, especially playing acoustic guitar. She said Elijah learned to play guitar at the Wizard Saloon, which is owned by Seagle’s uncle Mike Dyson.