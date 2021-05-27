 Skip to main content
Memorial Day event planned Sunday in Hickory
MEMORIAL DAY

A Memorial Day commemoration is planned for Union Square on Sunday starting at 6:15 p.m.

Mayor Hank Guess said he will deliver some brief remarks. Guess said elements of the U.S. Army Reserve and Marine Corps League will also take part in the ceremony.

David Mersiovsky plays Taps on Memorial Day in Fredericksburg, Va. on Monday, May 25, 2020. Residents along Charlotte Street, led by Jeffrey Miller and Christian Malles, placed luminaria between Lee Avenue and Littlepage Street.

After the ceremony, the Hickory Jazz Orchestra will perform. 

On Memorial Day itself, taps will be played at 3 p.m. on Union Square as part of the “Taps Across America” initiative in which people from across the country will be playing the famous bugle call.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

