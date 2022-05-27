Memorial Day 2022 closings and events

On Monday the nation will honor the military men and women who died serving our country. In observance of Memorial Day, many city and county offices will be closed, along with public libraries, schools, and park offices.

Hickory City offices, Conover City Hall, Claremont City offices, Lenoir City Hall and Maiden Town Hall will all be closed Monday. Government offices in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties will also be closed.

Catawba County Public Health will be closed as well as the StarMed COVID-19 testing that Public Health offers.

Catawba, Caldwell, Burke and Alexander County schools will all be closed, as well as Hickory Public Schools and Newton-Conover City schools.

Libraries

Library closings include Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Library’s main facility and Ridgeview Branch Library. Catawba County Library System branches will also be closed. This includes Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens branches.

Parks

The Catawba County Park System will be open. Hickory park administrative offices as well as recreational facilities will be closed. Lenoir recreational facilities will also be closed.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will be open, but the Blackburn Construction and Demolition Landfill will be closed. The Blackburn Solid Waste and Recycling Convenience Center will be open following its usual hours. Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford are closed on Mondays. The City of Hickory’s Yard Waste Facility will be closed Friday and Saturday. The facility will reopen with normal hours on June 3.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter is closed on Mondays.

Events

There will be events in Maiden, Lenoir and Taylorsville that the community can attend to honor and remember those who lost their lives in service.

Maiden’s Memorial Day Service will be presented by American Legion Auxiliary Post 240 in downtown Maiden at the veteran’s wall memorial from 7-8 p.m.

Lenoir’s Memorial Day Ceremony will be hosted by American Legion Post 29 at the square downtown. It will start at 10 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. and the public is invited to attend.

Taylorsville will hold their Memorial Day Salute of Veterans at the Veterans Committee Building at 10 a.m.

