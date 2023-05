LENOIR — The Caldwell Arts Council announces a new exhibition, “Inspirations,” featuring works by members of Trade Alley Arts. The exhibition will open May 19 and continue through June 30.

The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir, and is open to the public Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.caldwellarts.com.