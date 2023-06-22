VALE — Hart Square Village will host the final concert in the Heritage Music Series on Thursday, June 29.

Mason Via, the youngest member of the Grammy Award-winning band Old Crow Medicine Show, will take the stage on June 29 at 6 p.m.

Via was recently named by NPR as one of the top 10 bluegrass and old-time artists thriving in modern Nashville. He will be joined by Waverly Leonard, a professional bluegrass fiddler, singer and songwriter.

Rebecca Hart, executive director, said it has been an honor to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Bob Hart moving the first historic cabin to Hart Square Village with the Heritage Music Series. The lineup included Chris Pierce, Brooks Forsyth, Zoe and Cloyd, the Jeff Little Trio, and Mason Via and Waverly Leonard.

“We are grateful to Imagine One Hospitality for making it possible to bring these nationally and regionally acclaimed artists to Hart Square and hope you will join us for the final concert of the season,” Rebecca Hart said.

Bring your own chair to the Education Center lawn for a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Via and Leonard will perform on a stage framed by cabins from the 1800s. Tickets are $15. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held inside a 300-person performance venue.

Full details and tickets are available at the website at www.hartsquare.com/events/heritage-summer-music-series-june-2023.

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of more than 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.