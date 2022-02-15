Member of 1964 team, The Untouchables, recounts undefeated season, beloved principal, May Day celebrations in Hickory's Ridgeview community

Xenophone Lutz said growing up in Ridgeview he saw teachers take a special interest in the success of students.
“The school had a great principal. Mr. Taft Broome was very well-educated, seemed to connect with other leaders in Hickory. He helped to elevate us to where we need to be considering the times,” Lutz, now 75, said. “The teachers were well-educated, but more importantly, there seemed to be a great interest in the students being successful. They always encouraged us, and went out of their way to help us not only with our lessons, but even our personal lives. It was special.”
One of Lutz’s favorite memories from school was participating in the May Day celebration.
“In May, they’d have special performances, special dances and things like that,” he said. “You’d wrap (with ribbons) what they called the maypole. That was always fun getting ready for it because they required each class to make some type of presentation.”
Lutz said he always enjoyed recess to the point that he and the other kids would get so involved they wouldn’t want to go back inside.
Lutz graduated from Ridgeview High School and was a player on the 1964 Ridgeview Panthers football team.
He spoke fondly of the Ridgeview community and what it was like to grow up in the area.
“I would describe it as a close-knit community,” Lutz said. “In those days, it seemed as if everybody knew everybody and seemed like most people had a concern for each other, concern for the community and I think there was overall respect for people.”
Lutz said he could get anything he needed in Ridgeview, where he frequented Black-owned businesses such as grocery stores, cafes, barbershops, cabstands and a movie theater.
Lutz said the community was supportive of athletics, particularly football, which made him feel privileged to be part of the team.
“That particular year we were just gifted to have a lot of players who were experienced,” he said. “We were just really geared to go a long way that year. We were geared towards success.”
The 1964 Ridgeview football team was nicknamed The Untouchables after the team had a record-breaking season. During that season, the team was undefeated and not a single opponent scored on the team, according to untouchablepanthers.com.
The Ridgeview School was first grade through high school senior, with the high school starting at ninth grade, Lutz said. Only parts of the school’s campus still remain. The Brown Penn Recreational Center, the Brown Penn Senior Center and the Community Ridge Day Care Center occupy the remaining buildings of the school. According to a sign in front of the day care, high school classes were no longer offered after 1966 due to desegregation. The school closed in 1973.
Lutz is a pastor at Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church in Newton. He said he grew up attending church, especially with his grandparents. He said he married after attending Winston-Salem State University for a year. After being married for a few years, he started a family and started taking his children to church. He became more involved in the church by becoming an usher, a deacon, participating in the choir, but after a while he said he felt he needed to do more.
“It just seemed as if God was leading me toward opportunities to preach,” Lutz said.
He began taking classes at local churches, Catawba Valley Community College and Gardner-Webb University and then attended the Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury.
Lutz has been a pastor for six years.
“Started late, well, I wouldn’t say late. I look at it being on God’s time, you know,” he said. “It has been a great joy and privilege to be a pastor.”