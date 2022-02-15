Member of 1964 team, The Untouchables, recounts undefeated season, beloved principal, May Day celebrations in Hickory's Ridgeview community

Xenophone Lutz said growing up in Ridgeview he saw teachers take a special interest in the success of students.

“The school had a great principal. Mr. Taft Broome was very well-educated, seemed to connect with other leaders in Hickory. He helped to elevate us to where we need to be considering the times,” Lutz, now 75, said. “The teachers were well-educated, but more importantly, there seemed to be a great interest in the students being successful. They always encouraged us, and went out of their way to help us not only with our lessons, but even our personal lives. It was special.”

One of Lutz’s favorite memories from school was participating in the May Day celebration.

“In May, they’d have special performances, special dances and things like that,” he said. “You’d wrap (with ribbons) what they called the maypole. That was always fun getting ready for it because they required each class to make some type of presentation.”

Lutz said he always enjoyed recess to the point that he and the other kids would get so involved they wouldn’t want to go back inside.

Lutz graduated from Ridgeview High School and was a player on the 1964 Ridgeview Panthers football team.