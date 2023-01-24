Meeting to feature presentation on sharpening tools

HICKORY — The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club Jan. 28 meeting will feature a presentation on sharpening woodworking tools. The group will meet at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st Street Drive, SE, Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Morris Schlesinger will present a program on sharpening woodworking tools, with emphasis on chisels and woodworking plane irons. Morris is an experienced woodworker, emphasizing wood turning. He primarily uses the Tormek sharpening system and Trend diamond hone products. He sharpens woodworking tools for customers and gives presentations on sharpening tools.

Members and visitors should also enjoy the portion of the program in which members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics.

The meeting will include a raffle of items funded by the club and donated items.

The club consists of about 70 Hickory-area woodworkers of all skill levels, from hobbyist to professionals.

The club usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at the Klingspor Woodworking Shop in Hickory. The exceptions are an annual offsite picnic, the October Klingspor’s Woodworking Extravaganza, and a combined November/December meeting.

For more information, call 828-855-4941.