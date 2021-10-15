Meet the candidates event planned in Claremont

CLAREMONT – A Meet the Candidates event will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at The Claremont Manor across from Claremont City Hall on Main Street.
Claremont candidates in attendance will be Shawn R. Brown (mayor) and Les Morrow and Dayne Miller (council).
Special guests at the event will include Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown, State Sen. Dean Proctor, Superior Court Judge Greg Hayes, District Court Judge Clifton Smith, Clerk of Court Kim Sigmon and N.C. House Rep. Mitchell Setzer.
