Meet Mr. Chicken and friends in summer show

NEWTON — What do you get when you mix the down-home fun of "Hee Haw" and "Green Acres" with the comedy of "The Carol Burnett Show" and the feel-good lessons of "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood"?

According to actor, magician, and entertainer Caleb Sigmon, it’s the recipe for his new, laugh-out-loud musical comedy called "Mr. Chicken’s Barnyard Revue."

You can enjoy the all-ages show for free as part of the Catawba County Library’s Summer Learning 2021 series. It will be streamed live at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 19. To receive the Zoom link, register at tinyurl.com/CCSLPMrChicken or call 828-465-8664.

The all-original program features Mr. Chicken and his wild collection of hilarious animals — including Russell the Crow, Elrod the Chicken, and other friends — as they embark on a barnyard adventure for the entire family. The show includes puppetry, magic tricks, storytelling, and all kinds of wacky antics that will keep you delighted and entertained.

The high-quality production by Sigmon Theatrical is captured on professional cameras from multiple angles, and it’s live-streamed with the best technology available. You’ll feel like you’re standing on stage with the cast of talented performers when you’re watching it. For more details about the company and its shows, visit www.sigmontheatrical.com.

To learn about the Catawba County Library’s services and resources, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them at www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.