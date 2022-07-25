Meet Family Care Center's new executive director as she shares her goals, hopes for organization

The Family Care Center of Catawba Valley recently received 22 bags of summertime toys from the vacation Bible school program at Corinth Reformed Church.

Another church donated fresh garden produce.

The center cherishes these donations and needs them, Executive Director Rachel Heck said.

Heck is new to the organization, filling the role vacated by Jane Earnest.

Earnest said Heck has a skill set that will help with the visual aspects of the Family Care Center, noting Heck will be able to help spread awareness throughout the community using her social media skills.

The Family Care Center, which began in 1988, provides housing to families with dependent children. The center houses 16 families on the campus and six families in emergency housing.

Earnest said most of the families the center takes in are those with single mothers who may be fleeing domestic violence or have been abandoned. She said other reasons for homelessness may include eviction, unemployment, underemployment or even natural disasters.

Heck said her goal is to maintain the current 90% success rate for the re-establishment of families who move into permanent housing following their time at the Family Care Center.

Heck said she has always had a heart for children and that she wants to make sure kids are living a normal life while their parents strive to get back on solid financial and emotional footing. She said she wants to make sure children do not “skip a beat” in their childhood.

Heck said she hopes to spread awareness about homelessness. She said she would like for people to understand the many different reasons people can fall into the situation of not knowing where they will live.

Heck said she hopes to one day be able to double or triple the amount of families that the center is able to house.

Earnest said she is proud of the organization’s ability to help so many families. She called the center the “little agency that can.” Earnest said the center is a small agency with only a few full-time employees and a few part-time employees, but they are all dedicated to the Family Care Center’s mission.

Volunteers for the Family Care Center this summer, a group of young women, have been helping disperse donations, create an inventory for donation items, maintain yard work, and deep clean the kitchen.