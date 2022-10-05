Meet author during program at Hickory library

HICKORY — Come to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, to meet author Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle, an enrolled citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians who lives in Qualla.

Clapsaddle authored the popular novel "Even As We Breathe," which was released by the University Press of Kentucky in 2020, a finalist for the Weatherford Award and named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2020. In 2021, it received the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award.

"Even As We Breathe" is about 19-year-old Cowney Sequoyah who yearns to escape his hometown of Cherokee. When a summer job at Asheville’s luxurious Grove Park Inn and Resort brings him one step closer to escaping the hills, he sees it as an opportunity. With World War II raging in Europe, the resort is the temporary home of Axis diplomats and their families, who are being held as prisoners of war. When the daughter of one of the residents goes missing, Cowney finds himself accused of abduction and murder.

Clapsaddle’s work has appeared in Yes! Magazine, Lit Hub, Smoky Mountain Living Magazine, South Writ Large and The Atlantic. After serving as executive director of the Cherokee Preservation Foundation, she returned to teaching at Swain County High School for more than 12 years. She is the former co-editor of the Journal of Cherokee Studies and serves on the board of trustees for the North Carolina Writers Network. Clapsaddle now works as an independent contractor and consultant.

Registration is required for the program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.