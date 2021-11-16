Meet author and learn about her novel

HICKORY — Visit the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2:30 p.m. to meet Ladorcia Lorraine and learn about her debut novel, "What They Didn’t Tell Us."

Lorraine will talk about the inspiration for this novel, read from the story, and discuss her writing process. Copies of her book will be available to purchase and be signed by the author. Lorraine is a native of Hickory now living in Orange County, California.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program. Space is limited and this program is on a first-come basis.