 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet author and learn about her novel
0 Comments

Meet author and learn about her novel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Visit the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 2:30 p.m. to meet Ladorcia Lorraine and learn about her debut novel, "What They Didn’t Tell Us."

Lorraine will talk about the inspiration for this novel, read from the story, and discuss her writing process. Copies of her book will be available to purchase and be signed by the author. Lorraine is a native of Hickory now living in Orange County, California.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program. Space is limited and this program is on a first-come basis.

Lorraine

Lorraine
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Your face may reveal more about you thank you think

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert