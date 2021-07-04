Medical practice welcomes family nurse practitioner

HICKORY — Swisher Internal Medicine welcomed May Lee, RN, MSN, FNP-C to the team. Lee received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Appalachian State and her MSN Family Nurse Practitioner degree from East Carolina University. She has been practicing primary care for nine years in the area.

Lee’s knowledge base and experience makes her an ideal provider to care for acute illnesses and chronic health-care issues. Problems that she deals with include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, COPD, and more. She also does physical exams, weight loss, and manages acute issues such as sinusitis/bronchitis, sprains/strains, and bladder infections.

Lee is seeing patients now at Swisher Internal Medicine. Call 828-324-0100 for an appointment.