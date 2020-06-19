Medical ministry receives recognition

HICKORY - Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry announces that the on-site Medical Clinic recently received the 2020 Standards Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) from their Quality Standards Program. The mission of the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics is to ensure the medically underserved have access to affordable health care.
The NAFC and the members are dedicated to ensuring that patients receive quality health care. Therefore, to quantify and qualify the care provided at the Free and Charitable Clinic network, NAFC formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.
The standards allow NAFC to showcase both locally and nationally the quality care provided to patients, to policy makers, partners, funders and stakeholders. Additionally, the standards assist NAFC in developing benefits and resources that will help members enhance the care they provide to patients.
As stated by Molly Sain, practice administrator, “We are very proud and honored to receive the Standards Gold Rating. GHCCM is committed to serving our neighbors in need who have no access to free medical care. Our providers and staff are here to provide the best care for our neighbors. Their health and well-being are our focus. We are thankful to our volunteers and staff who helped make this recognition possible.”
The GHCCM Medical Clinic is also accredited by North Carolina Association of Free & Charitable Clinics (NCAFCC) Accreditation Program effective May 9, 2019-June 1, 2022. This accreditation marks a continuous award for accreditation since 2014 by the NCAFCC to GHCCM’s Medical Ministry Clinic which demonstrates a commitment to quality health care to those in need.
The GHCCM Medical Clinic provides holistic health-care services for qualified uninsured adults. These services are supported by area health-care provides, businesses, public and private funding and volunteers. The Hep C Clinic offers education and medication assistance to qualified patients. Specialty care for patients includes internal medicine, gastroenterology, dermatology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, gynecology, counseling, dental care, and more. In 2019, the GHCCM Medical Clinic had 2,751 patient visits with a value of care totaling $455,884.
For the GHCCM Medical Clinic, qualified patients must have no access to health insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid. The clinic is scheduling new patients by appointment only. New patient appointments will be triaged based on the patient’s diagnosis/condition. Medical clinic questions should be referred to 828-345-0854.
A new addition of support and assistance offered by GHCCM is a Veteran Medical Card. GHCCM’s Medical Clinic provides medical services to veterans who find there are gaps in the coverage as provided by the standard VA hospital and medical care system. For more information and/or to apply for the Veteran’s Medical Card, call 828-327-0979. GHCCM has a Veteran’s Memorial Fund established in memory of Gaither Tolbert. Donations made to the fund will be used specifically in support of veterans.
GHCCM remains open to serve people in most need. The ministry continues to accept food donations. It is requested that food donations be brought to the rear loading dock Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. GHCCM is dependent on financial contributions.
It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For our current schedule, ministries offered and for making a donation, visit the website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.