Two new helipads at Frye Regional Medical Center officially opened Friday morning.

People gathered in the Frye Heart Center lobby to watch as an Atrium Health MedCenter Air helicopter landed atop the parking garage. The top of the parking deck has two spaces where medical helicopters can now land. The areas are large squares with an "H" painted in the middle of each.

The crowd pressed up against the lobby windows with their phones out to record the occasion. They cheered as the helicopter made the landing. Once the propellers stopped turning, the people made their way up to the helipad for a ribbon cutting.

“This has been a project that’s years in the making,” Frye Regional Medical Center CEO Philip Greene said. “And you can only imagine how much work went into this project.”

The new helipads meet or exceed all local and state requirements, including an adequate touchdown and lift-off area, approach and departure paths, perimeter lighting and a fuel-water separator system, which is required for helipads on elevated structures, according to a January news release from Frye Regional Medical Center.

The hospital had a ceremonial “First Flight to Frye,” which occurred during the week of Jan. 23. A helicopter landed and took off multiple times during a 24-hour period as part of practical, hands-on training for Frye Regional’s safety, security and emergency department staff, the release said.

The new helipad enables patients with the most serious medical conditions to be airlifted directly to and from Frye Regional’s Emergency Department, saving transport time and providing access to lifesaving care and resources. As an extension of the hospital, the air medical team is experienced and equipped with IV pumps, ventilators and other supplies, almost like an ICU in the air, the release said.