Medical center's retiring president, CEO honored

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Health System (CVHS) Board of Trustees and several Catawba County leaders joined together on Nov. 28 to honor Eddie Beard who served 33 years at CVHS, including the last five as president and CEO.

Among the honors bestowed on Beard was The Order of the Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor one can receive in North Carolina.

Beard also was presented a flag that has flown over the N.C. State House, a certificate commemorating the date the flag was flown there, and a retirement plaque signifying his 33 years of service to CVHS.

Although Beard’s official retirement date is Dec. 31, he was officially succeeded as president and CEO by Dennis Johnson on Nov. 14.

N.C. Rep. Mitchell Setzer made the presentation of The Long Leaf Pine Award on behalf of N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper. Among the honors and awards the Governor of North Carolina can bestow, none is more valued than The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. Since its creation in 1963, it has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the state of North Carolina or other special achievement. Upon being named to The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the honoree receives a certificate by which the governor confers the recipient’s unique status.

Chris Baltz, chairman of the CVHS Board of Trustees, also made remarks of appreciation to Beard that included dozens of noteworthy achievements the organization has accomplished during Beard’s time as Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Operation Officer, and Chief Executive Officer.

Although significant expansion of services was noted, as well as national recognitions for nursing excellence and other award-winning programs, Baltz noted, “Eddie’s most admirable achievement was leading this organization through the pandemic, during which he and his team treated the majority of COVID-19 patients in this county. For that we are truly indebted to his leadership and character.”