Meals on Wheels has immediate need for volunteers

HICKORY — Meals on Wheels of Catawba County has an immediate need for volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors in Hickory.

Volunteers are asked to commit to delivering meals once a month. It takes approximately 60-90 minutes to deliver meals. Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver a nutritious meal and provide an important social connection to seniors in the community who are homebound.

A training for new volunteers is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 10-11:30 a.m. at Ridgeview Library in the Z. Ann Hoyle Community Center. A virtual training option is also available. To register for this training, contact Amber Vega at 828-695-6598.

For more information about Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, call 828-695-5610 or visit mealsonwheelsofcatawbacounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.