Meals on Wheels adding Hickory delivery route

HICKORY — Meals on Wheels of Catawba County is adding a delivery route in Hickory in order to meet the growing demand for services for homebound seniors.

In order to support this route, Meals on Wheels is actively recruiting volunteers. Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver a nutritious meal and provide an important social connection to seniors in the community who are homebound. This new route will be picked up at First United Methodist Church at 311 Third Ave., NE, next to the SALT Block.

Training for new volunteers is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at First United Method Church. To register for this hourlong training, contact Amber Vega at 828-695-6598. A remote training option for new volunteers is also available.

Volunteers commit to delivering meals once a month for 60-90 minutes. Meals are delivered Mondays through Thursdays. In addition to this new route, Meals on Wheels has existing routes at 10 other pickup locations throughout Catawba County.

For more information about Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, call 828-695-5610 or visit the website at mealsonwheelsofcatawbacounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.