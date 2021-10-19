McRee: Confederate monument represented those who didn't come home

Michael McRee plans to attend every Catawba County board meeting until people stop trying to get the county’s Confederate monument moved.

A group of Catawba County citizens, in August 2020, began asking the Catawba County Board of Commissioners to relocate the statue, which is located next to the historic county courthouse in downtown Newton.

The group speaks during public comment portions of nearly every meeting of the board of commissioners.

McRee believes the statue should remain. In August, he started speaking at board meetings in favor of keeping the statue. He plans to continue to submit a public comment at each meeting until the group stops trying to have the monument removed, he said.

McRee spoke at Monday’s board meeting. No one spoke in favor of removing the statue.

The monument should remain because it is a memorial for those Catawba County soldiers who died but who were not brought home, McRee said.