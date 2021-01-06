McHenry, Foxx condemn violence at U.S. Capitol

U.S. Reps. Patrick McHenry and Virginia Foxx responded to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump in posts on their social media accounts Wednesday afternoon.

“The violence that we are witnessing at the United States Capitol is completely unacceptable,” McHenry tweeted at 3:13 p.m. “I am thankful to the brave men and women of the Capitol Police who are doing their duty and working diligently to keep everyone in the Capitol safe. God bless our law enforcement.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Foxx tweeted at 4:18 p.m. that she and her staff were safe. Before that, she tweeted a condemnation of the attack.

“Violence like what we’re witnessing in the United States Capitol is unacceptable,” Foxx tweeted. “People have the right to peacefully protest, and there is absolutely no reason to resort to destruction.”

She also praised the Capitol Police.

Members of congress had to retreat to secure positions after the Capitol was breached. The storming came on the day Congress was set to count the Electoral College votes.