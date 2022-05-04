McHenry addresses leaked draft abortion ruling, holds Q&A with officials in Hickory

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry was in Hickory Wednesday to speak before an audience of local officials at the Hickory Metro Convention Center as part of an event put on by the N.C. League of Municipalities.

Before entering the event, McHenry responded to questions about the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, cases which established and reinforced the right to an abortion.

He criticized the leak of the document, saying there needed to be “full enforcement of the law and make sure that branch of government can function appropriately.”

McHenry said he had not read the document completely and that it was too early for him to comment.

“Until there is a final ruling I don’t have a final statement about what happened here because we don’t really know,” McHenry said, adding: “I’m pro-life. I’ve stated that since before I got involved in politics. That remains and I think we have to protect life from the moment of conception to natural death.”

Asked whether he supported a total ban on abortions or supported any exemptions, he reiterated his anti-abortion stance and pointed to previous statements.

“I’ve answered all the questionnaires over the last 20 years so I’ll stand by everything I’ve said,” McHenry said.

During the event, McHenry took part in a question-and-answer session moderated by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess. Topics covered included the best ways for local leaders to work with McHenry and infrastructure.

Speaking about broadband access, McHenry said he believed current programs and funding were not well-suited to the needs of rural communities and that a different approach would be required to meet the needs of those communities.

He said that, rather than focusing on connecting individual homes to the internet infrastructure, it would be more effective to connect schools and libraries, creating a network that could be expanded.

“We need creativity in how we do this and a different way for rural communities and no one’s cracked the code on that yet,” McHenry said.

McHenry is running for a 10th term in the U.S. House. He is facing four challengers in the 10th Congressional District Republican primary.

