McCroskey's pub to close after St. Patrick's Day; Tabernacle Baptist bought shopping center
McCroskey's pub to close after St. Patrick's Day; Tabernacle Baptist bought shopping center

J. McCroskey's Irish Pub and Grill announced it will close after St. Patrick's Day this year.

J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in Hickory will close after St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant announced Wednesday.

The restaurant has been open since 2013. The pub resides in a shopping center on 29th Avenue Drive Northeast that was once also home to Lowes Foods. Tabernacle Baptist Church of Hickory bought the Sandy Ridge Square shopping center for $2.9 million in December 2021, according to property records.

The church told McCroskey’s owners there are plans to turn the shopping center into educational space for Tabernacle Christian School, according to a Facebook post from McCroskey’s.

McCroskey's plans to hold one more St. Patrick’s Day celebration on March 17, after which no more supplies will be ordered. Once supplies are used up, the restaurant will close for good, the Facebook post said. The closing day will likely be in late March, the post said.

Scott Hooks, the pastor at Tabernacle, said the church has not established a timeline for their development of the property. He mentioned the shopping center could be used for worship services, education and even a daycare.

He said he wants the property to be a point of connection between the church and community. 

“Because people in the community have a pattern of coming into the shopping center, we want to use it for community outreach and community ministry as well, ” Hooks said.

He also said the church owns a few acres between their main building and the shopping center where they are considering building a gym. 

