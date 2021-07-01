McCreary Modern building $6 million sewing plant

Furniture manufacturer McCreary Modern is building a new sewing plant in Newton. The facility will cost about $6 million.

The building is being built next to the company’s current fabric storage and sewing building on U.S. 321 Business, said McCreary Modern President Rick Coffey. Once complete, the entire sewing operation will move into and expand in the new plant. Then, fabric storage and automated fabric cutting will expand in the current building.

“Our business continues to be very robust, and it’s just a response to the demand for our products,” Coffey said.

The company is also expanding its Maiden framing plant and Lenoir woodworking plant. The growth has been in the works for several years, as business has steadily increased. With an even more significant increase in orders since COVID-19 restrictions lifted last year, the expansion is well-timed, Coffey said.

“It’s absolutely been really one of the most overwhelming responses to durable goods, upholstery being a durable good, I’ve ever experienced. It’s good timing,” Coffey said.

The new building will be about 80,000 square feet. Work has already begun to remove trees and grade the land. Construction will likely be done in 2022, Coffey said.