May Autolawn Party Euro Classic Car Show canceled

HICKORY —In accordance with the continued mass-gathering restrictions through June 1, Hickory Museum of Art has decided to cancel the rescheduled 2020 Autolawn event planned for Saturday, May 15.

“From the onset of the pandemic, HMA has been focused on the safety of our team and audiences," said HMA Executive Director Jon Carfagno.

"Our galleries and visitor experience have been redesigned to keep everyone healthy and inspired. Although, we cannot yet present larger events like Autolawn, we hope that participants will visit the galleries that day to experience the 'Works by Warhol' exhibition.”

With hope for the future, the Autolawn Euro Classic Car Show will hold its regularly scheduled post-Labor Day weekend event on Saturday, Sept. 11. "Although we hate that we're unable to hold a 2020 makeup event in May, planning is well underway to make our September 11 event better than ever,” said Kit Cannon, Autolawn Committee co-chair. “In fact, this could be our biggest event yet. We're really looking forward to seeing people and the cars back on the lawn again."