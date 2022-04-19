 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Master Gardeners plan outdoor public program

NEWTON — The Catawba County Extension Master Gardener volunteers are hosting a public program from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 7. The focus will be gardening for pollinators, herb gardening and soil sampling.

In addition, master gardeners will be on hand to answer questions you may have about gardening in Catawba County. The program will take place in the outside classroom at the demonstration garden at the County Extension office at 1175 S Brady St. in Newton.

Organizers will have some pollinator and herb plants for you to take home along with several other items. It should be fun for the entire family.

