Masonic lodges community blood drives scheduled

HICKORY — The American Red Cross and Masonic lodges in the Greater Charlotte area invite healthy, eligible donors to give blood on Thursday, Feb. 18, and Tuesday, Feb. 23, at locations in Hickory, Statesville and Mooresville.
The 32nd annual Masonic Lodges Community Blood Drives on Thursday will be from 2-6:30 p.m. at Hickory Masonic Lodge, 30 Catawba Valley Blvd., SE, Hickory; and from 2-6:30 p.m. at North Iredell Masonic Lodge, 558 Dobson Farm Road, Statesville.
On Feb. 23, blood drives will be held by Statesville Masonic Lodge from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center at 300 S. Center St., Statesville; and by Mooresville Masonic Lodge from 2-6:30 p.m. at Charles Mack Citizen Center at 215 North Main St., Mooresville.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive. Visit the donor portal at www.redcrossblood.org.