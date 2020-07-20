Masks now required at local Walmart and CVS locations

Walmart announced last week that customers would be required to wear face masks in its stores starting Monday. The Hickory stores were prepared.

A Walmart associate working at the Neighborhood Market on Springs Road waited just inside the doorway before noon holding a box of masks. She greeted each person who walked in and asked them how they were doing.

She said she didn't have anyone complain about the new requirement.

The employee said she was told to stand by the door and remind customers to wear their masks but to avoid confrontation. "If there is a problem, I'm supposed to call a manager," she said.

The only people she's seen not wearing them are children. "Parents will have their masks on, but sometimes their kids aren't," she said.

The Walmart located on U.S. Hwy 70 had signs posted that read "Face coverings are required per posted local/state order and exclusions while you shop."

A greeter is posted at each of the store's two entrances, but customers are only allowed to use one entrance. The other is used as an emergency exit.

CVS is also now requiring face masks to shop at their stores.

Notices posted both inside and outside of the location off of Second Street NE in Hickory read: "Face masks are required. When you wear a face mask, even one made from cloth or common household items and materials, you promote your own safety and that of our colleagues and other customers."

