Martina McBride among headliners for three-day event at Lenoir-Rhyne

Country singer Martina McBride and award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will be appearing at Lenoir-Rhyne University as part of a three-day event known as the “Art of Compassion.”

The event, which is a collaboration between the university and Imagine One Hospitality, will run from March 30 to April 1.

It is intended to provide “an opportunity to participate in a positive, respectful, and affirming conversation guided by industry empathy experts and wellness professionals centered on equality, addictions, and recovery.”

Many of the speakers will touch specifically on how these issues affect the lives of people in the restaurant and service industries. The event itself is a fundraiser for the university’s Visiting Writer’s Series and Ben’s Friends, an organization that supports food industry workers with substance abuse problems.

Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. March 30 with Adichie’s appearance as part of the university’s visiting writer’s series at P.E. Monroe Auditorium. Among other works, Adichie is the author of the novel “Americanah,” which won a U.S. National Book Critics Award in 2013.

The second day of the event will include panel discussion on topics such as sobriety and food featuring TV host and author John T. Edge, author Steve Palmer and chef Chenelle Bragg in P.E. Monroe Auditorium starting at 7 p.m.

The last day of the event will begin with various forums and workshops concerning such themes as mental health, coping with trauma, family dynamics and meditation, which take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. These will take place in the Belk Centrum and may also be viewed virtually.

The day will conclude with McBride’s talk and musical performance at P.E. Monroe Auditorium starting at 7 p.m.

Some events, such as the Adichie and McBride appearances, required pay tickets. Tickets for Adichie’s talk are $25 and the tickets for McBride range from $60 to $125. Other events are free, but require attendees to reserve tickets.

As long as there is enough capacity, tickets will be on sale through the start of the event and must be purchased online.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

