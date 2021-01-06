Mars Hill University plans open house events

MARS HILL — Mars Hill University’s Adult & Graduate Studies program will host two open houses on Thursday, Jan. 14. The open houses will focus on undergraduate degree programs, and will be held online in a virtual format. The first session will be at noon, and the second at 7 p.m., to allow attendees to choose the time which best fits their schedules.

Attendees will be able to learn more about the university’s degree completion offerings for working adults and other non-traditional students. Those offerings include the newest degree available through Adult Studies: a bachelor of arts in psychology, beginning in fall 2021 and offered fully online. Also featured at the open house will be the business management program, which now is offered fully online; as well as education and social work, which are offered in a traditional in-person format.

Faculty from those programs, as well as admissions and financial aid counselors, will be available to answer questions during the open house sessions.

Those interested in attending should visit www.mhu.edu/ags to register and receive the link to the virtual open house. For more information, contact Carolyn Kuzell, associate director of admissions and Adult & Graduate Studies admissions counselor, at 828-689-1589 or ckuzell@mhu.edu.