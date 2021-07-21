Marquetry to be focus of presentation

A presentation on marquetry will highlight the Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting on Saturday, July 24 at 9:30 a.m. at Klingspor’s Woodworking Shop, 856 21st Street Drive SE, in Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Charlie Brown, club president and accomplished woodworker, will cover many aspects of marquetry, the art and craft of cutting and inlaying pieces of wood veneer and other materials into a background to form decorative patterns, designs, or pictures.

The technique may be applied to furniture, to small decorative objects, or to a backer to create a freestanding picture. Brown will create a basic marquetry picture and discuss tools, methods and materials necessary to complete marquetry projects. The picture created during the demo will be donated for the raffle to be conducted at the close of the meeting.

Members and visitors are encouraged to bring completed woodworking projects to present in the show-and-tell portion of the program. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown, and other topics. Members are encouraged to donate items such as tools and wood for raffle prizes at the meeting.