Marley's mantra: Keep painting, it’ll come out into a picture; art show highlights homeless man's talent and nonprofit's efforts

Five brightly colored abstract paintings hang in the Objects Gallery on the second floor of the Hickory Museum of Art.

Kenneth “Marley” Partee, 28, is the artist and a survivor.

Partee has been living in abandoned buildings around Lincolnton, Hickory and Taylorsville since he was 15, he said. He currently spends most of his time in Taylorsville.

His art is part of an exhibit that also includes a step-by-step display about how to make sleeping mats out of grocery bags for the homeless.

The exhibit is a partnership between the museum and nonprofit VOICE (Volunteer Outreach in Community Efforts) to raise awareness about homelessness in the Catawba Valley area. The exhibit opens on Saturday and runs through Sept. 11.

Partee said he feels like himself when he is creating art. “I like to paint random stuff,” Partee said. “Just paint and paint. Keep painting, it’ll come out into a picture.”

VOICE founder Marcia Hubbard met Partee around a year and a half ago at the abandoned hospital in Taylorsville, she said. Hubbard said Partee was very shy at first but a gift of art supplies helped him gain confidence. He recently landed a job at a garage.

“Marley is an example of what just a little bit of time, caring and motivating can do to turn people’s lives around,” Hubbard said. “Because now he’s comfortable talking once he gets to know you a little bit.”

Hubbard got the idea to start giving art supplies to the people she helps through VOICE after she turned to painting as a way to relieve stress, she said.

Partee spent several minutes looking over each of his paintings. He said he likes all of the paintings, but his favorite is the one on display in the center of the glass cabinet. It is an old piece of plywood with his work on both sides. The side displayed in the cabinet features swirls and lines of pinks, blues and greens.

Partee had Hickory Museum of Art Exhibitions Manager Kristina Anthony remove the plywood from the cabinet to reveal the back. The painting on the back side was a black eye with thick white lines, reminiscent of rays of sunshine, stretching out from the eye.

“It’s the third eye. The all-seeing eye,” Partee said. “Something new to put the feeling in it.”

The exhibit also features artwork from Hubbard, VOICE Vice President Dawud Hughes and other volunteers with the organization. The art tells the story of how VOICE was founded.

The exhibit will also include information about how the public can help organizations like VOICE, Anthony said.

