HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost Marketing Research with NC LIVE webinar on Tuesday, Feb. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

The webinar Marketing Research with NC LIVE is offered in partnership with the Catawba County Library System. NC LIVE is a free resource available through the North Carolina library system, with access to tools and databases that can help start-ups and existing small businesses conduct research on their industry, competitors and identify potential customers.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.