Marketing strategies to be discussed

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost webinar “Content that Convinces: Moving Your Audience to Take Action and Convert” on Thursday, June 17, from 9-11 a.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to access the program from their computers and mobile devices.

As the economy re-opens, understanding the mindset of your customers and creating the appropriate online content is critical. This webinar focuses on developing successful post-pandemic marketing strategies with effective online content and appropriate messaging.

The program also discusses tailoring content to reach different customer segments.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.