Marketing small business to be webinar topic

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College Small Business Center will host a no-cost “Marketing Your Small Business” webinar on Tuesday Sept. 15, from 4-6 p.m. The program will be in webinar format, allowing participants to participate from their computers and mobile devices.

This webinar helps participants discover how to effectively and efficiently use the many marketing tools available to them, focusing on identifying and reaching target customers. The program helps businesses differentiate between branding, advertising, and grassroots marketing techniques and build the components of an effective marketing plan.

There is no charge to attend this webinar, but pre-registration is required. To register or for more information contact the CVCC Small Business Center at 828-327-7000, ext. 4117 or visit http://sbc.cvcc.edu to register online.