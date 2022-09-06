Marine Mechanical Technology course offered

HICKORY — Registration is open for the new Marine Mechanical Technology courses at Catawba Valley Community College.

Introduction to Outboard Motors begins this fall. The course starts on Sept. 12 and continues through Dec. 15. There are two class time options — on Monday through Thursday from 3-5 p.m. and also on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 6-8:40 p.m.

Introduction to Outboard Motors is a precursor to the Outboard Motors Maintenance class, which takes place this spring starting Jan. 23 and continues for 16 weeks.

Both of these courses teach core competencies, including routine maintenance intervals; engine and oil filter changes; lower unit gear oil changes; water pump service; spark plug service; timing belt service; valve train adjustments; fuel filter service; compression tests; and maintenance charts.

Current local data on this career field, including job openings, employment trends and salary information, is available at cvcc.edu/careercoach.

For more information, contact Marine Mechanical Technology program director Angela Mayo at 828-327-7000 ext. 4739 or email amayo095@cvcc.edu.