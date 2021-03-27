March for Meals celebration observed

NEWTON — Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is participating in the 19th annual March for Meals — a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and senior neighbors who rely on the vital service to remain healthy and independent at home.
Senior Nutrition Services’ celebration includes an extensive volunteer recruitment campaign and meal deliveries by the Catawba County manager and two assistant county managers.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition programs serve more than 500 seniors each operating day. Approximately 40% of the seniors served are living at or below the poverty level and 47% live alone. The programs help seniors facing challenges of hunger, isolation and poverty. Seniors Morning Out and Meals on Wheels are much more than a nutritious meal. These programs are a social connection and a safety check for seniors. Surveyed senior meal recipients report that Meals on Wheels helps them remain in their homes and that having meals delivered improves their mood.
As Senior Nutrition Services prepares to return to its traditional delivery model for Meals on Wheels, it has an unprecedented need for volunteers to deliver meals in Hickory, Newton, Catawba and Maiden. Volunteers commit to delivering a route once a month which takes about 1½ hours. If you are interested in serving seniors in the community, call the office or apply online at mealsonwheelsofcatawbacounty.org.
Senior Nutrition Services was honored to have Catawba County Manager Mick Berry and Deputy County Manager Mary Furtado, Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander, Social Services Director Karen Harrington and Library Director Siobhan Loendorf deliver meals this month. Their support helps raise awareness about the nutrition program, the need for volunteers and the need for funds to continue to serve a growing senior population.
For more information about Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services, call 828-695-5610.