March for Meals celebration observed

NEWTON — Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is participating in the 19th annual March for Meals — a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and senior neighbors who rely on the vital service to remain healthy and independent at home.

Senior Nutrition Services’ celebration includes an extensive volunteer recruitment campaign and meal deliveries by the Catawba County manager and two assistant county managers.

The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs from across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need.