March, breakfast to celebrate King on Monday; government offices will close for holiday

Activities celebrating Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday include a symbolic freedom march and a prayer breakfast in Hickory.

The events will begin at 7 a.m. Monday.

That’s when the Lenoir-Rhyne University Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Multicultural Affairs office will host the university’s inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day Prayer Breakfast in the Cromer Center on the university campus.

The event is free and open to the public.

The breakfast and program are scheduled to run until 10 a.m. The university’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Avery Staley, University President Fred Whitt, Director of Multicultural Affairs Terry Phillips and youth and family ministry major Christopher Wilson are scheduled to speak during the breakfast.

The LadyElle Gospel Ensemble and the Lenoir-Rhyne A Cappella Choir, directed by Ryan Luhrs, will perform.

At 11 a.m., anyone can join a symbolic freedom march led by the Hickory NAACP. The march will begin on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus and end at the Ridgeview Recreation Center.

The march is expected to take approximately one hour.

Around noon, the NAACP will host a community forum recognizing Martin Luther King Jr.'s accomplishments and philosophies. The theme is, “The time is always right to do what’s right.”

According to NAACP leadership, this is a family friendly event, so adults from all Hickory communities are invited to come and bring their children and other adults. Local participants, including community youth, will offer a variety of tributes to King. Refreshments will be provided following the program.

While not required, canned goods donated by those in attendance will go to the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

Holiday closings

Here is a list of local government offices that will be closed for the national holiday.

Catawba County

Catawba County government offices will be closed Monday and will reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the county.

The Catawba County Park System (Bakers Mountain, Mountain Creek, Riverbend and St. Stephens) will be open, according to the release.

All Catawba County Library System branches (Newton, Claremont, Conover, Maiden, Sherrills Ford-Terrell, Southwest and St. Stephens) will be closed Monday and will reopen following their usual schedules, according to the release.

The Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will be open. The Blackburn Construction & Demolition Landfill will be closed, according to the release.

The Blackburn Solid Waste and Recycling Convenience Center will be open. All other convenience centers (Bethany Church Road, Cooksville, Oxford and Sherrills Ford) are closed on Mondays, according to the release.

The Catawba County Animal Shelter is closed on Mondays, according to the release.

Hickory

Hickory city offices will be closed on Monday. The offices will reopen Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., according to a news release from the city.

Solid waste collection services will operate on a normal schedule, according to the release.

The Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed Monday, according to the release.

The administrative offices and all recreation centers will be closed on Monday. Parks are open 365 days a year, according to the release.

U.S. Post Office

Federal government offices will be closed on Monday, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website. The U.S. Postal Service office will be closed on Monday, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

Other Catawba County towns and cities

Conover City Hall will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Newton City Hall will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Long View town offices will be closed on Monday, according to the town’s website.

All Maiden government buildings and offices will be closed on Monday. All parks will be open, according to Maiden Town Manager Todd Herms.

Claremont city offices will be closed on Monday, according to Claremont City Clerk Wendy Helms.

Town of Catawba offices will be closed on Monday, according to Elizabeth Krige with the Catawba Town Hall.

Caldwell County

All Caldwell County offices will be closed on Monday. The offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, according to a news release from the county.

Lenoir city hall and recreational facilities will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

In Lenoir, if your household garbage is normally picked up on Mondays, it will be picked up on Wednesday. All other garbage pickups will remain on a normal schedule. There will be no bulk collections during this week. The recycling center on Pennton Avenue will be closed on Monday, according to the city’s website.

Alexander County

Alexander County offices will be closed on Monday, according to the county’s website.

Taylorsville Town Hall will be closed on Monday, according to the town website.

Burke County

Burke County offices will be closed on Monday. The Burke County landfill and convenience sites will operate on a normal schedule, according to Burke County Deputy Clerk Lance Riddle.

Morganton City Hall will be closed on Monday. No garbage will be collected on Monday. Garbage collection will be on a one-day delay, according to the city’s website.

This means Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday. Tuesday’s trash will be collected Wednesday. Wednesday’s will be on Thursday, and Thursday’s on Friday, according to the city’s website.