'Many in the community have let their guard down;' health leaders urge caution as COVID-19 spreads

If COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase as they are now, Catawba County’s hospitals expect to see more than double the patients seen during January’s COVID-19 peak.

With the potential overload of COVID-19 cases and hospital patients on the horizon, the leaders of Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center are asking the community to get vaccinated and take precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Friday press release from the two hospitals and public health.

“Our concern is that many in the community have let their guard down in hopes of simply returning to normalcy,” Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System said in the release. “But what we are facing now in many ways is more concerning than during the winter when hospitals everywhere, ours included, were stretched to capacity. The pandemic is not over. In fact, we need the community’s help more than ever to be vigilant in protecting themselves and others.”

Hospitalizations have already increased dramatically in the past month, according to the press release. One month ago, on July 21, there were two county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health’s data. On Wednesday, there were 61 residents hospitalized.