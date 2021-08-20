'Many in the community have let their guard down;' health leaders urge caution as COVID-19 spreads

If COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase as they are now, Catawba County’s hospitals expect to see more than double the patients seen during January’s COVID-19 peak.
With the potential overload of COVID-19 cases and hospital patients on the horizon, the leaders of Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System and Frye Regional Medical Center are asking the community to get vaccinated and take precautions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Friday press release from the two hospitals and public health.
“Our concern is that many in the community have let their guard down in hopes of simply returning to normalcy,” Eddie Beard, president and CEO of Catawba Valley Health System said in the release. “But what we are facing now in many ways is more concerning than during the winter when hospitals everywhere, ours included, were stretched to capacity. The pandemic is not over. In fact, we need the community’s help more than ever to be vigilant in protecting themselves and others.”
Hospitalizations have already increased dramatically in the past month, according to the press release. One month ago, on July 21, there were two county residents hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Catawba County Public Health’s data. On Wednesday, there were 61 residents hospitalized.
Those numbers don’t fully capture the patient load hospitals are seeing, as it only includes county residents. CVMC alone has 61 COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday, CVMC Communications and Marketing Director Matt Webber said.
The hospitals are monitoring the trends closely, the press release said. If it continues as is, local hospitals may face double the inpatient volume of COVID-19 than were treated during January’s peak. In January, CVMC had about 95 patients at the peak, and about 120 county residents were hospitalized.
Statewide, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services projects that by the end of August there will be double the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 as in January.
In the Catawba Valley region, NCDHHS predicts more than 1,700 total COVID hospitalizations by Aug. 31, compared to 654 in January, the release said. The number of intensive care unit COVID-19 positive patients for this region is predicted to be 351 by Aug. 31, compared to 154 in January, according to NCDHHS.
The increase is driven by the delta variant, which makes up 90 percent of cases in the nation, Rod Harkleroad, RN and chief executive officer at Frye, said in the release.
Both hospitals see a common trend: the sickest COVID-19 patients are those who haven’t been vaccinated.
“Vaccination is still our best defense, and we encourage everyone to get immunized,” Harkleroad said in the release. “Vaccinated individuals are much less likely to contract COVID-19, and require hospitalization.”
Both hospitals are also seeing increased emergency department volumes and a growing number of people coming in with COVID-19 symptoms.
Both CEOs, along with Catawba County Public Health, said basic precautions are still tools that can help curb the spread of the virus, along with vaccination.
“We all know how important it is to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it means nothing if we don’t all step up and do our part,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release. “We urge everyone to use the tools at our disposal — free vaccinations, masks, social distancing and hand washing — to keep COVID-19 at bay and help ensure our families, friends and neighbors can continue to receive the medical care they need in our community.”