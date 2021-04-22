Many COVID-19 restrictions could lift June 1; mask mandate could go once 2/3 adults vaccinated

North Carolina may lift most COVID-19 restrictions by June 1 if new cases remain low and vaccinations continue to increase, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

Mandatory social distancing, capacity limits and mass gathering restrictions are expected to be lifted if everything continues on a good path, Cooper said.

“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines.”

On June 1, the statewide mask mandate may be changed to only require masks in public places indoors, Cooper said.

The mask mandate will likely be lifted entirely once about two-thirds of North Carolina’s adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said.

“We are at an exciting moment. We now have enough vaccine for everyone,” Cohen said. “It’s up to you to get us to the two-thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us.”