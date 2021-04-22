Many COVID-19 restrictions could lift June 1; mask mandate could go once 2/3 adults vaccinated

North Carolina may lift most COVID-19 restrictions by June 1 if new cases remain low and vaccinations continue to increase, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.
Mandatory social distancing, capacity limits and mass gathering restrictions are expected to be lifted if everything continues on a good path, Cooper said.
“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Cooper said. “North Carolinians have shown up for each other throughout this entire pandemic and we need to keep up that commitment by getting our vaccines.”
On June 1, the statewide mask mandate may be changed to only require masks in public places indoors, Cooper said.
The mask mandate will likely be lifted entirely once about two-thirds of North Carolina’s adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said.
“We are at an exciting moment. We now have enough vaccine for everyone,” Cohen said. “It’s up to you to get us to the two-thirds goal as quickly as possible so we can live with this virus and begin to put this pandemic behind us.”
As of Thursday, about 48 percent of the state’s population have had one or more doses of the vaccine, according to NCDHHS.
In areas where people are younger than 16, who aren’t eligible for the vaccine yet, there will still be some restrictions and rules to prevent spread, Cohen said.
Case count
Catawba County saw 176 new cases over seven days, as of Thursday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
There were about 25 new cases per day for the past week, putting the county total at 18,333. Of those, 17,723 cases are considered recovered.
There were two new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the past week, putting the county total at 299, according to public health.
There are nine county residents hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.
In Catawba County 44,073 people are at least partially vaccinated — about 27 percent of the county’s population.
Statewide, there have been a total of 954,765 cases and 12,505 deaths, according to NCDHHS. There are 1,149 people hospitalized with the virus.