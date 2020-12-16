Manufacturing & Textile Innovation Network created

HICKORY — Catawba Valley Community College’s Manufacturing Solutions Center and Gaston College’s Textile Technology Center have partnered to form the Manufacturing & Textile Innovation Network.
The partnership of these two centers is a vision of Garrett Hinshaw, president of Catawba Valley Community College, and John Hauser, president of Gaston College. Both leaders see the MTIN as an opportunity for their respective colleges to work together to develop a regional workforce focused on advanced materials and textile testing development.
“This partnership is a model demonstration of how regional community colleges can leverage their assets to create value within a region’s economy,” Hinshaw said. “Catawba Valley Community College and Gaston College are creating additional partnership opportunities for the future that will strengthen the workforce and provide a solid foundation for regional economic development.”
The collaborative effort has developed a new two-year associate degree in textile technology with three specialty tracks in textile design, textile technician and textile manager. In addition to the current customized industry training programs, MTIN will be developing new industry certifications opportunities to serve business and industry.
The Textile Technology Advisory Board and the board of trustees at both colleges have approved the merger of the partnership.
Hauser said the partnership exemplifies the future of how community colleges, regions and communities work together to create success.
Currently, CVCC’s Manufacturing Solutions Center provides technical assistance, product testing, training, business incubation and product research and development for commercial manufactures, including commercial manufacturers that specialize in textile and fabrics and non-textile related products. The Textile Technology Center at Gaston College provides technical assistance, testing services, product prototyping and sample production and customized training for commercial manufacturers using textile and fiber in the manufacturing process.
By combining these resources, the Manufacturing and Textile Innovation Network allows both centers to operate in coordination with each other to provide better support to their respective clients, expand services to other related industries and provide more opportunities for research and development.
“This is a great example of how these two centers and partnerships have been collaborating is in the early stages of COVID and the need for PPE equipment,” said Robin Phillips-Hauser, director, business development for the MTIN. “The MSC, TTC and Carolina Textile District were able to react quickly because CTD was able to provide a pattern for masks. Together, we were able to assist industries to quickly adjust their existing product to start producing masks. Many projects like this has been taking place over the years, by collaborating and bringing organizations together, we can share resources and grow even better together.”
To learn more about MTIN, visit www.MTIN.org or contact Phillips-Hauser at rphillipshauser876@cvcc.edu.
