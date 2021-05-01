Manufacturing Solutions Center breaks ground on new building

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new building will be used in part to house some of the center’s clients.

“It allows us to move some of the other people away and into another building so that we can use the leftover space for our new labs,” Geis said.

In total, the new building will measure 75,000 square feet. Part of the new space will be a resource lab that will serve as a “clearinghouse of information — supply chain, materials, contractors in the different disciplines,” Whitener said.

About 45,000 square feet of the building will be owned privately and used by private companies while the remainder of the building will belong to the city of Conover.

The total cost for the building is around $8.3 million, with the private sector paying about half of that.

In addition to the new building, the center was also able to use a grant to purchase $380,000 worth of equipment that can be used to test PPE and other products.

Since the project has been announced, leaders from Conover City Manager Donald Duncan to N.C. Rep. Jay Adams have said the work in Conover could be an important force in reinvigorating domestic manufacturing.

Whitener is also hopeful this could provide a boost to industry.