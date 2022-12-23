Manufacturing company headquartered in Hickory sold; von Drehle becomes part of Marcal Paper

Marcal Paper announced on Friday that it has acquired Hickory-based von Drehle Corporation, according to a press release issued by the company.

The von Drehle company makes paper towels, tissues and dispensers. The company was founded in 1974 and currently has more than 500 employees, according to the release.

The von Drehle Corporation will operate as a division of Marcal Paper moving forward, the release said. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The von Drehle company currently operates production plants throughout the southeast United States and in Las Vegas, Nevada, the release said.

“Today is an important day for Marcal Paper as we are excited to welcome the von Drehle associates to the Marcal family. Over the past few years, our team has successfully weathered several storms, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come out stronger for it. This transaction is the next step on our growth journey, and von Drehle is the right team with whom to partner. We share a commitment to being environmental leaders, community stewards and trusted employers, and we take great pride in our shared histories as family-owned companies,” Rob Baron, president and chief executive officer of Marcal Paper, said in the release.

“Today’s news provides a stable path forward for von Drehle where our talented team members can thrive, and our customers will be even better served as part of Marcal. Our roots as family-owned businesses and longtime leaders in the tissue industry have laid the foundation for a future that is stronger together,” Randy Bergman, former CEO of von Drehle Corporation, said in the release.

Founded 90 years ago, Marcal Paper is one of the oldest tissue manufacturing companies in America, the release stated. The company is headquartered in New Jersey.