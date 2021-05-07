Manufacturing companies make plea for help amid labor shortage

Without the employees they need, the wait time for finishing fabrics has increased from one week to a month or more for an average order, Goldman said.

The company tried increasing pay, improving benefits and adding employee perks without much luck. That’s why they decided to turn to local leaders for help.

Other industry leaders made it clear that TSG is not alone in their hiring struggles.

Shurtape CEO Tribanovic said the company is struggling to keep up with growth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We appreciate you guys having this meeting because we are facing challenges supporting our growth,” he said.

Valdese Weavers is seeing a high turnover rate and consistently open positions, company President Millinor said.

“We’ve got 800 employees and like everyone else in the room we’re looking for more,” he said. “This is of critical importance.”

TSG encouraged local leaders to consider specific action that could ease the hiring difficulty, Goldman said.