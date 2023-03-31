A machine located at the back of the Personal Protective Equipment lab in the Manufacturing Solutions Center in Conover shoots blood.

Not actual blood, Lab Manager Shane Lynch explains, but a synthetic substitute that matches the viscosity of the real thing.

Various medical masks, primarily surgical masks, are placed before the jet of faux-blood and given passing or failing grades based on how well the material keeps out the fluid.

The blood-spray test is one of several tests conducted in the lab to determine the effectiveness of protective equipment.

The lab is a new addition to the Manufacturing Solutions Center. The center, which is located at Conover Station and is part of Catawba Valley Community College, is tasked with providing research and development, product testing and other services aimed at supporting American manufacturers.

Leaders from around the community marked a new phase in the center’s history Thursday as they celebrated the completion of the upgrades to the existing center, including the PPE lab, as well as the opening of a second Manufacturing Solutions Center building.

Planning and construction for the project have been ongoing for around three years. In 2020, the state appropriated $9 million for the renovations and construction of the new building.

During those early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the center leaders found they often heard from clients who wanted to shift to making protective equipment but were encountering long lead times.

The center is now in a better position to respond to that problem with the new testing lab.

“We can give them a quick turnaround and let them know, ‘Hey, your mask is working at specs that you need or it’s not working,’ and it enables them to go back to the drawing board much faster than if somebody has to send it off and you have to wait six weeks for results,” Lynch said. “We can give them quick, real-time results and it can make them produce that final product much faster.”

At that time, the center was also facing space constraints, a problem that was severe enough to force them to turn away clients at times.

The solution to that problem has come in the form of a 75,000-square-foot building just across from the existing facility.

The new building has allowed four companies involved in the clothing or textile business — YoU Compression, InnovaKnits, Evolved by Nature and Nufabrx — to move from the 10,000-square-foot incubator space in the existing building to a 45,000-square-feet work space in the new facility.

“They were ready to move but they really wanted to stay within the Manufacturing Solutions Center ecosystem because of the support that we can provide to them, because of the visibility they get,” Center Director Jeff Neuville said. “You would be hard-pressed to find a major retailer or major brand that’s not been through our Manufacturing Solution Center some time.”

The second building is privately-owned and was developed with assistance from the private equity firm Whiskbroom.

Elsewhere in the building, there is a room devoted to structural testing of furniture and another, known as the Fabric Formation Lab, which provides knitting equipment and the opportunity for companies to experiment with various fabrics.

On the second floor of the building are conference rooms and a PPE resource lab that provides fabric samples and helps connect companies involved in various stages of PPE production and distribution.

“The mission of the Manufacturing Solutions Center has always been and continues to be supporting U.S. manufacturing and helping to create and retain U.S. manufacturing jobs,” Neuville said. “These facilities just allow us to expand our mission, continue to focus on U.S. manufacturers both in the textile and non-textile area (and be) an economic generator not only for our region but for the entire state.”