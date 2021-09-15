Management principles to be focus of courses

HICKORY — Registration is now open for management principles courses at Catawba Valley Community College.

This leadership program is designed for mid-level and senior managers providing them with the tools to lead high-performance teams.

The focus of these courses is on addressing leadership competencies through case studies, engaging discussion and exercises. Periodic guest speakers in the form of community leaders will also be integrated into the courses.

This class is a must for managers to develop the leadership skills to advance their career.

Courses start Sept. 22 and continue through Dec. 1. They take place every other Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the CVCC Corporate Development Center. The cost for these courses is $950 plus $150 for the materials.

For more information or to register, contact Jennifer Eversole at 828-327-7000 ext. 4294 or email jeversole@cvcc.edu.