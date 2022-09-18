 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Man who ran from deputies in Alexander County found, arrested

  • 0
image000000 (2).jpg

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office found and arrested Richard Pennell on Sunday morning.

 Alexander County Sheriff's Office

A man who fled law enforcement officers in Alexander County on Friday was found Sunday morning.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit of Richard Eugene Pennell, 42, around 9 a.m. Friday in the Ellendale community. Pennell fled on foot after being stopped by a deputy on Mountain Ridge Church Road, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Friday. He was wanted on breaking and entering and larceny charges.

Pennell was thought to be armed when he ran from deputies.

The sheriff's office got a tip that Pennell was seen walking into the woods behind Mountain Ridge Baptist Church, Bowman said. The sheriff's office used a bloodhound to track Pennell. He was found and arrested around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Bowman said.

Pennell is charged with resisting arrest, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, careless and reckless driving, driving with a fictitious or expired tag, driving left of center lane and failure to appear.

People are also reading…

He is held under a $156,200 secured bond.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden spotted travelling through Tottenham in north London in 'The Beast' ahead of Queen's funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert