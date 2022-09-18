Man who ran from deputies in Alexander County found, arrested

A man who fled law enforcement officers in Alexander County on Friday was found Sunday morning.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit of Richard Eugene Pennell, 42, around 9 a.m. Friday in the Ellendale community. Pennell fled on foot after being stopped by a deputy on Mountain Ridge Church Road, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Friday. He was wanted on breaking and entering and larceny charges.

Pennell was thought to be armed when he ran from deputies.

The sheriff's office got a tip that Pennell was seen walking into the woods behind Mountain Ridge Baptist Church, Bowman said. The sheriff's office used a bloodhound to track Pennell. He was found and arrested around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Bowman said.

Pennell is charged with resisting arrest, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a license, careless and reckless driving, driving with a fictitious or expired tag, driving left of center lane and failure to appear.

He is held under a $156,200 secured bond.