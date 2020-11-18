 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who died in Conover wreck Tuesday identified
0 comments
top story

Man who died in Conover wreck Tuesday identified

{{featured_button_text}}

Police have identified the man who died in a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday evening.

A 2018 International box truck, driven by Tyler Keller, 32, of Lenoir, was traveling north on Thornburg Drive in Conover. Keller attempted to turn onto the I-40 westbound ramp and made a left turn into the path of a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Tyler Shook, 20, of Claremont, according to Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shook was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending,” Loftin said in an e-mail.

Officers with the Conover Police Department are investigating the crash. Members of the Conover Fire Department and Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert