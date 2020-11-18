Man who died in Conover wreck Tuesday identified

Police have identified the man who died in a two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday evening.

A 2018 International box truck, driven by Tyler Keller, 32, of Lenoir, was traveling north on Thornburg Drive in Conover. Keller attempted to turn onto the I-40 westbound ramp and made a left turn into the path of a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck, driven by Tyler Shook, 20, of Claremont, according to Conover Police Chief Eric Loftin.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shook was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The crash is still under investigation and charges are pending,” Loftin said in an e-mail.

Officers with the Conover Police Department are investigating the crash. Members of the Conover Fire Department and Catawba County EMS also responded to the scene.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.