Man killed in Alexander County ditch collapse

A 37-year-old worker died in Alexander County on Wednesday after a ditch caved in on him.

The worker was replacing a pipe in the parking lot of Big D’s Diner and Country Store on U.S. 64 near Taylorsville on Wednesday afternoon, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Part of the ditch he was working in collapsed and trapped him. The worker had not been identified publicly as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and freed the man with assistance from other workers, Bowman said. Fire personnel tried to revive the man with CPR but were unsuccessful, Bowman said.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the coworkers and the owner of the backhoe,” Bowman said. “I do know that they were all good friends.”

The N.C. Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are going to investigate the incident, he said.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

